League Of Legends 11.12 Patch Notes: Read About The Changes Made To The Champions

League of Legends has been one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena games. The makers have constantly been updating their game and have now released a new League Of Legends 11.12 patch notes. To help the players, here is all the information released about the League Of Legends 11.12 patch notes. Read more to know about League Of Legends 11.12 update.

League Of Legends 11.12 Patch Notes

The makers of League of Legends 11.12 patch notes have now confirmed that all of these changes are going to go live on Wednesday, June 9 2021. The previous updates of LOl had gone live at times like 3am PT, 5am GMT and 3am CET thus it is expected to see them go live around these timings. Apart from this, the makers have also managed to bring in a number of different changes like new skins and nerfs and buffs for different characters and champions. To help the players, here are all the changes that have been made to the game with the launch of League of Legends 11.12 patch notes.

Champions

Aphelios

Magic Resist 26 ⇒ 30.

Attack damage per level 2.4 ⇒ 3.

Severum Q number of attacks 6 + 1 per 33% attack speed ⇒ 6 + 1 per 50% attack speed, Q damage per attack 10-30 ⇒ 10-40, healing on attacks 3-20 ⇒ 3-10%, healing on spells 3-20 ⇒ 9-30%.

Crescendum Q damage per attack 25-85 ⇒ 31-100, chakram damage 0.24 AD ⇒ 0.15 AD.

Draven

Q bonus damage 35-55 (+65-105% base attack damage) ⇒ 40-60 (+70-110% base attack damage).

Gnar

Base attack damage 59 ⇒ 57.

Hecarim

Base armor 32 ⇒ 35.

Q base attack damage ratio 75 ⇒ 85%.

Illaoi

Mana per level 40 ⇒ 50.

Jarvan IV

W cooldown 12s ⇒ 9s.

Kai’Sa

Q cooldown 8.6s ⇒ 10-6s

Malphite

W on-hit damage 10-50 ⇒ 15-55.

Nasus

Passive lifesteal 12-24 ⇒ 10-22%

Rammus

W bonus armor 30 ⇒ 40.

Q base attack damage ratio 75 ⇒ 85%.

Renekton

Q heal per unit hit 3-7 + 4% ⇒ 2-6 3% (non-champions).

Talon

W initial damage: 45-105 ⇒ 40-80, return damage 45-145 ⇒ 50-170.

Udyr

R cone damage 60-310 ⇒ 50-275.

Varus

W bonus damage 10.8-25.2% ⇒ 9-21% missing health.

Wukong

AD per level: 4 ⇒ 3.5

Q bonus AD ratio: 50% ⇒ 45%

Ziggs

Q damage 85-265 ⇒ 85-285.

R medium to long range speed 1550 ⇒ 2250.

IMAGE: LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TWITTER