League Of Legends Gwen: Learn More About The Upcoming Gwen Champion In LoL

League of Legends is one of the most popular strategy games. It is a team-based game with over 140 characters to choose from. Player builds are extremely important in these games. A good player build can help the player get through some really sticky situations. A character is to be built according to what suits the character best. League of Legends' players have been inquisitive about Gwen LoL.

Gwen LoL

Gwen Champion is one of the upcoming characters in League of Legends and the players can’t wait for the arrival of this character. Gwen has been teased in one of the trailers that show off the character's appearance and Gwen LoL abilities. Gwen is actually a doll that has been brought to life by a ritual conducted by Viego. Gwen LoL Abilities haven’t been officially announced yet, but according to the trailer, it looks like the character will wield scissor attacks and also comes with an immunity ability.

League of Legends Update 11.7

Check out the patch notes for the League of Legends Update 11.7 below:

ITEM NERFS

Essence Reaver: Cost decreased to 2800; attack damage decreased to 45

Lord Dominik’s Regards: Cost increased to 3000; attack damage decreased to 30

Everfrost: Active damage decreased to 100 +30% ability power; Active cooldown increased to 30s

ITEM BUFFS

Serylda’s Grudge: Cost decreased to 3200

Trinity Force: Attack Damage increased to 30; AS decreased to 30; [NEW] passive stacks on towers; Mythic Passive 10% AS change to 3 attack damage, 3 MS, 3 Haste

ITEM ADJUSTMENTS

Turbo Chemtank: Supercharged Move Speed decreased to 60%; Supercharged Slow increased to 50%

CHAMPION NERFS

Udyr: Base attack damage decreased to 64

Hecarim: E -maximum move speed decreased to 65%

Ivern: E - damage decreased to 70-150

Rell: E - stun duration decreased to 0.5s

Thresh: W -shield decreased to 60-180

Alistar: Q - damage decreased to 60-220; E damage on attack decreased to 20-275

Kai’sa: R - cooldown increased to 130 - 70

Tristana: Base Attack Damage decreased to 59

CHAMPION BUFFS

Kindred: Q - bAD ratio increased to 75%; E cooldown decreased to 15-12 seconds

Yorick: Mist walkers draw tower aggro to themselves when attacking; E - marked champions continuously awaken graves during the debuff; E - mist walkers deal an attack when they leap; R - towers prioritize Maiden last (unless it attacks an enem)

Braum: E - cooldown decreased to 16-8; R - max knockup increased to 1-2 seconds

Yasuo: Attack damage per level increased to 3

Morde: Q - isolation bonus increased to 40-60%

Lissandra: Q - damage increased to 80-200

Ashe: W - damage increased to 30-90

Varus: Attack damage per level increased to 3.4

Amumu: Q - mana cost decreased to 30-50; E- cooldown decreased to 9-5 seconds

Promo Image Source: ThePotatoWard Twitter