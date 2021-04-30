League Of Legends System Requirements, Size And Minimum Internet Speed Needed

League Of Legends has been one of the most popular games that has been released by Riot Games. The players have recently been trying to search some specific questions to make the game run seamlessly on their systems. They have been searching about the League Of Legends System requirements currently. Here’s some valuable information that can help solve their doubts. Read more to know about League Of Legends System Requirements.

League Of Legends Size, System Requirements and more

The League of Legends game requires a total of 8.2 GB, but this can be increased with the number of different updates released by the makers. This Riot Game release is known to be a widely known multiplayer game and thus requires a great internet connection. It is recommended that the players should have a minimum of 6 Mbps speed for the game to run seamlessly. This is extremely important and can affect the game’s performance even after you have followed all the League Of Legends PC requirements. Here are the League Of Legends PC Requirements taken from the game’s official website. Read more

League Of Legends PC Requirements (Minimum)

2 GHz processor (supporting SSE2 instruction set or higher)

1 GB RAM (2 GB of RAM for Windows Vista and newer)

8 GB available hard disk space

Shader version 2.0 capable video card

Screen resolutions up to 1920x1200

Support for DirectX v9.0c or better

Windows XP (Service Pack 3 ONLY), Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10

We no longer support Windows XP Service Pack 1 or 2. Since Windows XP 64-bit doesn't have a Service Pack 3, you will need to upgrade to a more recent version of Windows to play League of Legends.

League Of Legends PC Requirements (Recommended)

3 GHz processor

2 GB of RAM (4 GB of RAM for Windows Vista and higher)

12 GB available hard disk space

Nvidia GeForce 8800/AMD Radeon HD 5670 or equivalent video card (Dedicated GPU with 512MB or higher Video Memory(VRAM))

Support for DirectX v9.0c or better.

Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10 with the latest service pack installed

The latest update to .NET Framework from Microsoft

Optimal Hardware Suggestions

CPU

Minimum: 2.0+ GHz Processor*

Recommended: 3 GHz Dual Core Processor

MEMORY (RAM)

Minimum: 1 GB of RAM*

Recommended: 4GB of RAM

DISK SPACE

Minimum: 8 GB available hard drive space

Recommended: 12 GB available hard drive space

Promo Image Source: League of Legends Twitter