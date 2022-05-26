LG Launches Its First OLED Gaming Monitor In The UltraGear Lineup; Details Inside

LG has launched three new gaming monitors. While the price of the monitors is not announced yet, the company has declared that the models will be available starting this month in Japan, with markets like North America, Europe and Asia to follow. Out of the three gaming monitors, one comes with an OLED screen and the other two come with an IPS display. Keep reading to know more about the UltraGear Gaming Monitors launched by LG.

In the official press release, the company mentions that says that "the flagship 32GQ950 comes equipped with a 4K Nano IPS display that features realistic colour with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology, while the 32GQ850 has a QHD Nano IPS display with ATW and an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate, overclocked (O/C) up to 260Hz." Adding to it, the release mentions "the new lineup also welcomes the 48GQ900, the UltraGear brand’s much-anticipated first entry into the OLED gaming monitor category."

LG 32GQ850 UltraGear Gaming Monitor

The LG 32GQ850 UltraGear Gaming Monitor comes with a 31.5-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The display is made up of Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer and supports DCl-P3 98% colour gamut. Additionally, it supports up to 240Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 260Hz. The response time of the monitor is 1ms.

The gaming monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync and VESA Adaptive Sync. As far as connectivity is concerned, the monitor comes with HDMI x 2, DisplayPort x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Upstream x 2 and a Downstream 4pole H/P out port. While the monitor comes with a stand, it does not have speakers.

LG 32GQ950 UltraGear Gaming Monitor

The LG 32GQ950 UltraGear Gaming Monitor comes with a 31.5-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Just like the previous monitor, this one ships with a Nano IPS screen with ATW Polarizer. Additionally, it supports up to 144Hz of refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 160Hz. The response time of the monitor is 1ms. The gaming monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. It comes with HDMI x 2, DisplayPort x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Upstream x 2 and a Downstream 4pole H/P out port. While the monitor comes with a stand, it does not have speakers.

LG 48GQ900 UltraGear Gaming Monitor

The LG 48GQ900 UltraGear Gaming Monitor comes with a 47.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The response time of the monitor is 0.1ms and it supports HDR10 content as well. While other configurations such as support for Adaptive Sync and connectivity ports remain the same, the monitor comes with two inbuilt speakers.