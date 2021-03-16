Life Is Strange 3 Leaks: Main Character And His Powers From The Upcoming Game Revealed

Life is Strange is a highly popular series of graphic adventure games developed and published by the well-known game studio Square Enix. Square Enix recently has made indications that they will be announcing Life Is Strange 3 soon. The upcoming game is titled 'Life Is Strange 3' and there have been some rumours and leaks out in the recent days. Read on to know more about Life is Strange 3 leaks.

Life is Strange 3 Leaks

As reported on segmentnext.com, Square Enix finally going to announce a new Life is Strange 3 game in the following days. As per a leak on Reset Era, the main protagonist of Life is Strange 3 is going to be an Asian American man named Alex who happens to be bisexual. Alex will have the ability to read and control people's emotions. He can read minds and gather information from others just through his powers.

The leak also says that Life Is Strange 3 is going to have 'Big animation and visual improvements'. The game will be set in a Midwestern American town which is very similar to the location of Arcadia Bay from the first Life Is Strange game. The new game is going to have easter eggs and references to the previous Life is Strange games. There is very a good chance minor characters from the older games will show up in a cameo in the upcoming Life is Strange 3 game. As for the gameplay, there are going to a lot of Life is Strange 3 choices for players to choose from. Based on the fact that the protagonist is bisexual, the players first major choice will come in their choice of a romantic partner.



Life is Strange 3 Release Date

Square Enix is going to hold a virtual event, where they are most likely going to show gameplay footage of Life Is Strange 3. The event is scheduled for March 18, 2021. Square Enix has said on their Twitter that the upcoming event will showcase ''the world premiere of the next game in the critically acclaimed series, where you will meet a new protagonist with a fascinating new power.”

Square Enix hasn't given an exact release date for the game but it's likey the will come at the end of 2021 or in 2022. There's a good chance Square Enix is going to announce the Life Is Strange 3 release date at the coming event. Stay tuned for more news on Life Is Strange 3 and gaming.