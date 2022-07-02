List Of PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2022 Released: Full Details Inside

Sony has annoucned the PS Plus free games for the month of July 2022. These games will be available to subscribers of the service from July 5 to August 1. In its latest blog post, Sony writes that "The all-new PlayStation Plus is now available globally. Today, we’re pleased to share the monthly games that will be included in July for PlayStation Plus. From July 5 to August 1, all PlayStation Plus members can add Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon to their game library."

List of PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4/PS

"An all-new Crash adventure awaits! Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways." The game was initially released in September 2020 and is developed by Toys for Bob.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan | PS4

"In this branching, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. All playable characters can live or die, with the choices you make deciding their fate." The game was initially released in August 2019 and is developed by Supermassive Games.

Arcadegeddon | PS4/PS5

"Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. …and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game." The game was released in July 2021 by IIIFonic.

List of PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2022

Last month, PS Plus subscribers had access to God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Since God of War is among the most popular video games out there, offering the game for free might fetch PlayStation Plus some extra subscribers in the month of June 2022. Released in 2021, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was initially launched in 2018 and is available on platforms like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.