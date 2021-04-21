LOL 11.9 Patch Notes: Makers To Add The New Conqueror And Worlds 2020 Skin

League of Legends has become a globally renowned battle arena online video game. The game is played by thousands of players from all over the globe. The makers have recently managed to bring a lot of attention to their upcoming LOL 11.9 update that is going to bring in a number of changes to the game. To help out these players, we have managed to gather some information about the release and other additions to the game. Read more

LoL 11.9 Patch Notes

The LOL 11.9 update release is just around the corner and the players are certainly curious about it. To be precise, the LOL 11.9 patch notes are going to be rolled out on April 28 and the players can download the LOL update by 10 am AEDT. During this time, the players can expect to see a downtime on the game's servers so that the new updates get rolled out. That means there would be no matchmaking around the time these new updates are going to be launched. Makers will also keep posting live updates about the downtime of the servers during the release of these LOL 11.9 patch notes. We have also attached a small video from Youtube that could help you out with all the new additions with the LOL 11.9 update. Apart from this, we have also managed to list all the LOL update release timings and also the new features and additions that are being made to the game. Read more

The makers are going to give the iconic LoL hyper-carry, Kog’Maw a complete makeover and this has certainly been a major change brought in for the players. Riot dev Beardilocks shared a message about the same on his Twitter and said that they want to improve gameplay clarity on missile widths, ultimate edge indicator, and W/P empowered state. Makers are also going to release a set called the “Conqueror” cosmetic for Jax characters. Apart from that, they will also release the “Worlds 2020” skin for a total of 5 playable characters in the game. We have managed to list all these characters right here.

Conqueror Jax (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Nidalee, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Kennen, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Twisted Fate, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Nidalee, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Jhin, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Leona, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) â — 1350 RP

Promo Image Source: League of Legends Twitter