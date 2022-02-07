Lost Ark Early Access: Release Date, Time, Founder Skins, Crystalline Aura & more

One of the most popular MMORPG games (massively multiplayer online role-playing games), Lost Ark is going to be available in the western market soon. For roughly two years, the game has been available in the Asian market. This time around, the developers are also launching the Founder's edition of the games that provide early access and exclusive rewards to the players. Keep reading to know more about the game.

Lost Ark release date

Originally, the game was launched back in 2019. However, it has only been available for regions in the world. Now, the game is making its way to the western market by courtesy of Amazon Games. That being said, the official Lost Ark release date is set for February 11, 2022. Although, players can also get three days early access to the game by purchasing one of the Founder's editions from Steam.

Lost Ark early access

While the official release of the game is not happening until February 11, 2022, interested players can get their hands on the game from Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 5 pm GMT/12 pm EST/9 am PST, via early access. The Lost Ark early access is available with the Lost Ark Founder's Pack on Steam. There are a total of four Founder's packs of the game, including the Bronze Founder's Pack ($14.99), the Silver Founder's Pack ($24.99), the Gold Founder's Pack (49.99) and the Platinum Founder's Pack ($99.99).

All the four Founder's editions of the game come with an item called Head Start, which is required for the three days early access. However, as they are priced differently, they come with different rewards that can be claimed by players from the very start of the game. Preloads for the game will be available from February 7, 2022, for both the free version and the purchased Founder's edition of the game.

Lost Ark Founder's Edition rewards