Lost Ark: How to change Lost Ark character appearance and name; is it free?

Lost Ark is one of the most popular massively-multiplayer online role-playing games. While the game was initially available in Korea, it has recently been launched in the Western region by Amazon Games. After its launch, new players are wondering about how to change Lost Ark character name and how to change Lost Ark character appearance. Find more details about the Lost Ark character change below.

While it is easy to change a character's name and appearance in the game, it is not free. To perform either of the tasks, players have to spend Royal Crystals, which is the premium currency of the game and can be bought by spending real money. Hence, it is advisable that players give thought to creating and naming their characters for the first time. However, as and when the need arises, follow the steps given below to perform Lost Ark character change.

How to change Lost Ark character name?

Open the character selection screen in the game

Choose the character whose name is to be changed

Click on the 'Change Name' option at the bottom right corner of the screen

The game will ask the player to purchase a Name Change Ticket

To purchase the ticket, players have to spend 1,500 Royal Crystals, which are the premium in-game currency and can be bought using real money

Thereafter, players will be able to change the name of their character from available names

As the users have to pay, changing the character name is not free in Lost Ark

Price of Royal Crystals in Lost Ark

1.000 Royal Crystals will cost a player $9.99

2,200 Royal Crystals will cost a player $19.99

5,750 Royal Crystals will cost a player $49,99

12,000 Royal Crystals can be purchased for $99.99

How to change Lost Ark character appearance?