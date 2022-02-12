Lost Ark: How To Resolve Server Authentication Failed Error 10010? Step-by-step Guide

Lost Ark is one of the most popular massively multiplayer online role-playing games out there. While the game was only available to Asian countries at first, it will now be available in the Western market as well, courtesy of Amazon Games. However, there is a common problem among all the games that run online - they are prone to facing server authentication errors. The Lost Ask server authentication failed error is becoming common along with the error numbers 10010, 20054, 30005 and many more.

Unfortunately, there is no particular fix that can resolve this issue. However, there are a couple of things that players can try. These methods have been found and compiled from Lost Ark's official forums where players seem to discuss their problems and the possible solution. Here are the possible methods that might help players fix the server authentication failed error in Lost Ark. Since they are a bit technical, be careful while implementing them.

Server authentication failed Lost Ark fixes

Check integrity of game files: To fix the Lost Ark Error 10010, players should first verify the integrity of their game files. To do so, a player has to launch the Steam Client, head over to Library, then right clock on Lost Ark and select Properties. Thereafter, select Local Files and click on Verify the integrity of game files. Once clicked, Steam will start analysing the game files and download the missing ones or the corrupt ones. This might fix the server authentication failed error in Lost Ark.

Disable internet protocol version 6 : As mentioned in the forums, a lot of players have issues with IPv6 and disabling the internet protocol might fix the issue. To do so, players need to open Windows Search and then type ncpa.cpl and open it. In the menu that opens, right-click on the network that is selected and click on Properties. In the menu that opens, uncheck Internet Protocol Version 6 and save changes.

Refresh game credentials : Open Windows Search and type cmd and run the command prompt as administrator. Therein, type ipconfig /flushdns and press enter. Type ipconfig /registerdns - press enter. Type ipconfig /release - press enter. Type ipconfig/ renew - press enter. Type netsh winsock reset - press enter Restart the computer.

Playing the game over mobile internet seems to have worked for a fair share of users.

If nothing seems to be working, players might create a new Steam account to play the game.

Using a VPN has also worked for some users.

