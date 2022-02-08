Lost Ark Paladin Guide: Best Skills, Build, Leveling And More Details

Paladin class of Lost Ark, also known as the Holy Knight, is one of the two characters in the game with the support of its team members engages in a fight with magic and sword attacks. It is one of the most reliable classes, especially for one's first session in the game. Paladin helps a team in both PvP and PvE types of encounters. Its abilities are of two kinds: Yellow, which signifies Holy Skills and Blue, which signifies Punish Skills. These can also be interpreted as supporting and damaging skills respectively.

All-in-all, Paladin is a balanced character class in the game, that can deal damage when required and apply shields to heal when the need comes. While some players might confuse Paladin with a DPS, it is not a DPS. It comes in handy as a character that provides support to the whole team - while dealing in some damage. When Paladin's Identity Gauge is full, it can enter the Sacred Executioner mode and deal more damage with its attacks. See the Lost Ark Paladin best build and Lost Ark Paladin skills given below.

Lost Ark Paladin best build

Blessed Aura Build: This build grants the character's Holy Aura some additional damage reduction and HoT (healing over time). The build also allows Paladin to provide more safety to its team. Using this build, players will be able to cast their Holy skills while using their sword skills to move around the avoid damage from enemy attacks. Essentially, the character's Holy skills focus on generating as much Piety as possible. The required engravings for Blessed Aura Build are Blessed Aura, Awakening, Specialist, Heavy Armor, Ether Boy. To achieve the build, players should have the following Paladin skills including Charge, Holy Land, Holy Protection, Godsent Law, Executor's Sword, Wrath of God, Holy Sword and Heavenly Blessings

Lost Ark Paladin skills

Charge: it is a sword skill that makes Paladin dash forward in the game

Wrath of God: it is a Holy skill that unlocks at level 18

Dash Slash: it is a Sword skill that is unlocked at level 20

Executor's Sword: it is a sword skill that is unlocked at level 24

Holy Explosion: it is a Holy skill that is unlocked at level 36

Holy Sword: it is a Sword skill that is unlocked at level 40

IMAGE: STEAM