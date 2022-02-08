Lost Ark Powerpass: How To Use And Get Lost Ark Powerpass? Here's Step-by-step Guide

Lost Ark is a popular name among those who like to play massively multiplayer online role-playing games. Originally, the game was released in 2019 and now it is coming to the Western Market via Amazon Games. In the game. players get to create different characters. However, after the first few days, the process might feel monotonous and this is where the Lost Ark Powerpass comes in. Essentially, players can increase the level of their characters to 50 with Powerpass.

The official Steam notes mention that "Powerpass is to aid fast profession for alt characters so that the users can enjoy the contents with the various classes." Powerpass is optional in nature. In Lost Ark, players can still level up their characters from zero if they want to. However, Powerpass saves a lot of time in evolving the players from level zero to 50, allowing the players to enjoy the character classes at their best, as fast as possible. Keep reading to know more about how to get Lost Ark Powerpass and how to use Lost Ark Powerpass.

How to get Lost Ark Powerpass?

To get the Lost Ark Powerpass, players need to complete the Main Quest, also known as Ealyn's Gift.

After completing the quest, players shall head over to their in-game mail section.

There, players will get the Vern Powerpass Token, which will be available for new characters as well.

How to use Lost Ark Powerpass?

Once players have claimed their Vern Powerpass token from their in-game mail, they should head back to the main screen of the game.

Select the character to level up and use the Powerpass on.

Select the yellow Powerpass button that is located at the bottom of the screen to activate the pass and boost the character.

Immediately after using the Powerpasss, complete the quest called "Adventurer's Path".

That is it, the character upon which the Powerpass was used will be fully boosted.

Originally, the game was launched back in 2019. However, it has only been available for regions in the world. Now, the game is making its way to the western market by courtesy of Amazon Games. That being said, the official Lost Ark release date is set for February 11, 2022. Although, players can also get three days early access to the game by purchasing one of the Founder's editions from Steam.