Lost Ark is one of the most popular massively-multiplayer online role-playing games. While the game was initially available in Korea, it has recently been launched in the Western region by Amazon Games. After its launch, new players are wondering about Lost Ark server status, how to check it and things to consider before joining a server. So, here is a guide that takes care of Lost Ark server status and updates the Lost Ark server list.

How to check Lost Ark server status?

For Lost Ark or for any other game that runs online, checking server status can inform players about any issues with the game that are being faced by other players too. For players who face trouble in connecting with the game, it could be due to busy servers, or the game itself may have taken the servers down for maintenance. Fortunately, players can check the Lost Ark server status on the game's official website, Twitter and Reddit accounts.

Things to keep in mind before joining Lost Ark server

Essentially, there are two things that players should keep in mind before joining a Lost Ark server. Firstly, players should join the server that has been made for their region for optimum online experience. If a player selects a server that is too far in terms of geographical location, there might be some difficulties in connection or lag while playing the game. Secondly, players should consider joining a server where their friends are so that it is easy to team up. With both these things in mind, players should select the ideal server for them.

Updated Lost Ark server list

To accommodate the traffic on the recent release date, Lost Ark has added a lot of servers. Ans these servers are spread over a large region, covering North America (both easter and western regions), South America and Central Europe. While the updated Lost Ark server list is mentioned below, the names of servers in bold are the ones that are very busy and have been locked by the game, implying that new users will not be able to create their characters in these servers. However, those who already have characters on these servers are not affected by the restriction.

North America (East)

Adrinne

Aldebaran

Avesta

Azena

Danube

Elzowin

Galatur

Karta

Kharmine

Ladon

Regulus

Sasha

Una

Vykas

Zosma

North America (West)

Akkan

Enviska

Mari

Shandi

Valtan

South America

Arcturus

Agaton

Gienah

Kazeros

Central Europe

Antares

Asta

Beatrice

Brelshaza

Calvasus

Inanna

Kadan

Neria

Nineveh

Procyon

Sceptrum

Sirius

Slen

Thaemine

Thirain

Trixion

Wei

Zinnervale

(Image: AMAZON GAMES)