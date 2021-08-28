Lost Judgement Demo Likely To Be Released: All We Know About Upcoming Sega Game

It is not a surprise to hear about Sony working on releasing a new wave of games for the next-generation consoles. Recent leaks from the community suggest that PlayStation is working on Lost Judgement: Unjudged Memory Trial Version for the players soon. This information was confirmed by a post on the popular leaker, PSN releases’ Twitter handle. The leaker got the information about this Lost Judgement through a listing on the PlayStation store's Japanese database. This has been wicked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the game. Here is all the information released about the Lost Judgement release date. Read more

Lost Judgement demo hinted to be released soon

The game LOST JUDGMENT：裁かれざる記憶 体験版 with id CUSA29955 has been added to the PS4 japanese PSN! pic.twitter.com/oVXNt3ZLz4 — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) August 26, 2021

Since the release of Lost Judgement is just under a month away, it is expected for the makers to release a demo version of their title for the players. Thus it is expected that Sega might soon come up with an official announcement of the demo soon. But there is a possibility that the demo could only be limited to the Japanese gaming industry where the demand for this game is extremely high. The makers have fixed September 24, 2021, as the Lost Judgment release date and it is going to be available for platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Developers have confirmed to give free upgrades on PS4 and Xbox One for the game and have already started taking in pre-orders for the game. Here is a list of all the Lost Judgment prices released by Sega.

Lost Judgment price

Lost Judgment Standard Edition: Rs. 3,499 (retail), Rs. 3,799 (PlayStation store)

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition: Rs. 4,399

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition: Rs. 5,999

More about PSN releases

Sony is currently working on updating its PSN playlist for September. They have not announced anything official about these upcoming games but the leaks around the community suggest The Medium from Bloober Team to be introduced in September. This was picked up by the community which forced the developers of the game to confirms that the game is not a part of the PSN games for September. Other games like video games like Tony Hawk.