Madden 22 Limited Early Access Starts On August 12: Check How To Register For The Trial

Madden 22 developers have been on the top of their game to synchronize the release of their game with the start of the real NFL season. The interest of the gamers is on a constant rise as the Madden 22 release date set for August 20 keeps closing in. Currently, the developers at EA Sports have managed to announce Madden 22's early access release date for their players. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are trying to register for this Madden 22 Early Access release. Here is all the information released by EA about Madden 22's early access release date.

Madden 22 trial release date released

EA confirmed August 12th as Madden 22’s early access release date. But there is a catch to this release. The game will only be released for a limited time and will be removed from the playlist soon. This is mostly to test out the game and get some valuable feedback from the real players. It could also be a huge marketing technique to create more interest around the actual release of Madden 22. The players will only get a 10-hour trial with an option to test any play in any mode in this Madden 22 Early Access.

More about Madden 22

The players can directly register for the Madden 22 Early Access on their console’s official app store. EA has also started taking in pre-orders for their upcoming sports game. This is beneficial for the players as it gives them several exclusive rewards to start the game with. Madden 22 Pre-order also helps the users to keep the game loaded on their consoles so that it can be available to play exactly after its global release. Here is a list of all the rewards gotten after pre-ordering Madden 22.

Standard Edition

Brady or Mahomes Power Up Item

Elite Passer Strategy Card

20 Franchise Staff Points

MVP Edition

3 Day Early Access

Brady or Mahomes Power Up Item

Elite Passer Strategy Card

60 Franchise Staff Points

Cover Athlete Elite Item

Dynasty Edition

3 Day Early Access

Brady or Mahomes Power Up Item

Elite Passer Strategy Card

100 Franchise Staff Points

Cover Athlete Elite Item

Cover Athlete Legends Pack

Image Credit: MADDEN NFL 22