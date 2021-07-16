Last Updated:

Madden 22 MVP Edition: Way To Pre-order, Release Date, Price, Early Access

Madden 22 can now be pre-ordered on the Electronic Arts Madden 22 web page. It is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2021 for all platforms.

Madden 22 MVP Edition: Check how to Pre Order, Release Date, Price, Early Access here

Madden 22 is the upcoming title from Electronic Arts based on American National Football League. This time the game is coming with advanced features which will enhance the visual experience of the players. The official trailer was launched on EA Sports Madden NFL YouTube channel on June 17, 2021. 

How to pre-order Madden 22?

Those who wish to pre-order Madden 22 can head over to Electronic Arts Madden 22 web page and go to the 'pre-order now' menu on the top right of the screen. Thereafter, select the platform for which the game is to be required. Madden 22 will be available across PC, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Google Stadia. Once the platform is selected, the web page will redirect you to the official pre-order page of the platform that has been selected. Madden 22 can be ordered from here, and selected versions of the game will have early access to the game as well. 

The release date for Madden 22 

The release date for Madden 22 for all platforms is August 20, 2021. For those who pre-order eligible versions of the game, the game will be available three days before Madden 22 release date, i.e., August 17, 2021. More details about the eligible version of the game can be found on the official website. There is an additional 10% discount for EA Play subscribers, which can be deducted from the price of the game. The schedule given for upcoming events is attached below. 

Madden 22 price

  • Madden NFL 22 - Standard Edition PC - Rs. 2,999
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition - Rs.4,299
  • Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition - Rs. 5,199
  • Madden NFL 22 PS4 PS4 - Rs. 3,999
  • Madden NFL 22 PS5 - Rs. 4,499
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 & PS5 - Rs. 6,499
  • Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition PS4 & PS5 - Rs. 8499
  • Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S - Rs. 8,499

