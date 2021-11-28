Dimensional Ink, the developers on DC Uniserve Online is working on an unaccounted massively multiplayer online role-playing game (also called MMORPG) on the Marvel IP. Ironically, the development of the Marvel multiplayer game will be headed by the head of DC Universe Online, Jack Emmert. Since the project is elaborate in nature and the team is said to have begun with it, more information about it might take years.

It is important to note that Daybreak Game Company, the parent organisation of Dimensional Ink Studios was previously reported to be working on a Marvel Multiplayer Online Game. However, the game was reportedly cancelled in 2018. Additionally, Microsoft called off the Marvel Uniserve Online back in 2006. Another company called Gazillion Entertainment launched a title called marvel Heroes back in 2013 but it was shut in 2017.

Marvel multiplayer online game revealed in an investment presentation

News about the Marvel multiplayer games comes from an investor presentation from a company called Enad Global 7. The investor presentation lists the game as "Unannounced MMORPG." Additionally, the appearance says that the game is a "Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game." The developer, Dimensional Ink is currently based in Austin, Texas, and is looking after DC Universe Online.

In the past few years, Marvel has been working extensively to increase its presence in the video gaming industry. Titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Avengers have been increasing the hype around Marvel's video games. While Marvel's Avengers did not quite meet fans' expectations as it did not deliver up to the legacy of Marvel's Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Uniserve, gamers are expecting decent gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man. Another game that was recently released carrying the title of Marvel was Guardians of the Galaxy.

Since the new Marvel multiplayer online game is a long-term project, players might not hear details about the game until 2023. Another interesting twist in the story is that Marvel's Games has not confirmed the multiplayer game. However, Marvel might announce the game in an event in the future. Even the idea of a Marvel game with the famous movie characters in it along with online multiplayer-based gameplay shall surely excite Marvel fans.