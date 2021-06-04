Mass Effect 3 Best Ending: Here's How To Make Commander Shepard Survive

Mass Effect 3 has been one of the most popular games released amongst the Mass Effect gaming franchise. The makers have added a number of different endings in the game and the players are curious to know more about them. They have been asking questions like how to get best ending in Mass Effect 3. To help them, here is all the information needed to trigger Mass Effect 3 best ending.

How to get best ending in Mass Effect 3?

Mass Effect 3 can have a total of 4 different endings and not all of them have a good turn at the end. The players will have to choose the Mass Effect 3 perfect ending by going for the option in which Commander Shepard lives at the end of the game. All the players need to do is collect a total of 7800 Military Strength or higher and choose the Destroy ending. Commander Shepard's love interests are going to refuse to put in their name on Normandy's Memorial Wall. The players can also spot the debris of Crucible along with Shepard managing to survive the explosion. Apart from this, there is no other way to get the Mass Effect 3 best ending. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the players out with all the Mass Effect 3 best endings.

More about Mass Effect

Because of the popularity of the Mass Effect gaming franchise, the makers have successfully managed to release a new game that has taken over the gaming community. The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is basically a compilation of all the three Mass Effect games developed by BioWare with the help of Abstraction Games and Blind Squirrel Games. They have even remastered the game and have made it compatible to use with a 4K display with the release of this latest edition. Thus such a game does require a powerful system to run seamlessly. So here are the official system requirements of Mass Effect Legacy Edition that was released on their Steam page.

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

HARD DRIVE: At least 120 GB of free space

DIRECTX: DirectX 11

Recommended

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB System Memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD Radeon Vega 56.

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

HARD DRIVE: At least 120 GB of free space

DIRECTX: DirectX 11

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER