Mass Effect Andromeda: A Guide To Start A Romance With Suvi's Character In The Game

Mass Effect Andromeda is a popular action role-playing video game that has been published by Electronic Arts. The makers have added a number of different characters in the game and the players can even romance with some of them. Thus the players have recently been asking questions like how to romance Suvi in the game. To help them, here is all the information required to start a romance with Suvi in the game. Check out.

Mass Effect Andromeda Suvi Romance

The players will need to take up the Fem Ryder’s character if they wish to start Suvi romance in the game. For the same to begin, the players will first need to talk to Suvi and choose the option "I could show you," to start a conversation with her. Try to be as humble and flirtatious with Suvi till you complete colonizing Prodromos. After that, the players should then finish the mission,' A Trail of Hope' in the game. Then try and talk to her after completing the mission and then choose the option, "You're not alone". Again the plates will be required to finish another mission called 'Hunting the Archon' before getting back to Suvi and talking to her. Post this, the players are almost there to begin a romance with Suvi in the game.

Keep in mind that once you start your romance with Suvi then you will not be able to romance with any other characters available in the game. Then all you need to do is complete the mission, 'The Journey to Meridian' and wait for Suvi’s email to come to meet her exclusively. After reading the email, the players will be required to enter the Nexus and make trails to the tech lab. Then you will be able to spot Suvi waiting for the players. Interact with her and choose all the correct options while talking to her and complete your romance with Suvi. All you need to do is follow the prompts to initiate the romance scene. The players should look at these videos and guide as the romance in Mass Effect Andromeda has managed to get some applaudable changes from the previous edition released by the makers. Apart from this, here are other Mass Effect Andromeda romance options that are available in the game.

Romance option for Scott Ryder

Cora

Liam

Suvi

Avela Kjar

Romance option for Sara Ryder

Peebee

Vetra

Reyes Vidal

Romance option for Scott or Sara Ryder

Jaal

Gil

Keri T’vessa

Lexi T’Perro

