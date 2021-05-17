Mass Effect Legendary Edition Crashing: Simple Fix To Solve The Game Crashing Problem

Mass Effect is a popular action role-playing video game that is currently the talk of the gaming community. But some of the players have been facing some issues related to the game and it seems that their computers and Xbox consoles are crashing while playing this game. Thus they are searching for Mass Effect Legendary Edition crashing on Xbox and Mass Effect Legendary Edition crashing on PC. Here is a simple fix for these issues. Read

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Crashing

The players are currently searching for fixes related to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition crashing on Xbox and Mass Effect Legendary Edition crashing on PC. It is certainly common to see a couple of bugs in a game that has been released recently. The players can expect the makers to release an update that will fix all of these issues. Apart from this, the players can also try and restart their games. This might just fix the issue but if it has not, then waiting in for a new update to be released is the only option one might have. Apart from this, there might also be problems with your system in the game. So to help the readers, these are system requirements for this game.

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

More about Mass Effect

Because of the popularity around the Mass Effect gaming franchise, the makers have successfully managed to release a new game that has taken over the gaming community. The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is basically a compilation of all the three Mass Effect games developed by BioWare with the help of Abstraction Games and Blind Squirrel Games. They have even remastered the game and have made it compatible to use with a 4K display with the release of this latest edition.

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER