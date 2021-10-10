Metroid Dread Guide: Follow These Steps To Obtain The Charge Beam Upgrade

Metroid Dread is one of the latest games released for Nintendo Switch and the users are loving it. However, some players have reportedly stated to be stuck at some specific levels in the game and are asking questions on how to get through these tasks. Several Nintendo Switch players have been asking specific questions like, ‘Where to Find Charge beam in Metroid Dread?’ To help out such players, here is all the information required to obtain the charge beam in Metroid Dread. Read more

Where to Find Charge beam in Metroid Dread?

Step 1: Leaving the Station using the door on the right.

Step 2: Follow the watery patch created due to flooding.

Step 3: Then dive into the flooded hall, and move into the dreaded EMMI Zone.

Step 4: Then the players will need to dodge EMMI’s attacks and stand on the platform. They can try and use the wall jumping shaft to buy some time.

Step 5: After the floor has raised, slide down the slope to escape this EMMI.

Step 6: After reaching an Energy Recharge Station, take the Missile Tank

Step 7: Use it to destroy the patch below the frozen floor.

Step 8: After reaching the same place you started, try to look for a secret room

Step 9: The room will be loaded with The Charge Beam upgrade.

Step 10: Shoot the orb in the Chozo Statue’s hand.

Step 11: Collect the upgrade.

More about Metroid Dread PC requirements

Apart from this, several users have also been talking about the Metroid Dread PC requirements. It could be a bit strange because the game has only been released on Nintendo Switch. But several hardcore gamers who prefer to play on a bigger screen have been playing the game on PC using emulators. Currently, there are a total of 2 emulators including Yuzu and Ryujinx that are offering the game at its full length.

A popular YouTuber named Gaminjahas now uploaded a video of him playing Metroid Dread running on a PC. His Pc specs included 6GB GTX 1060, an Intel Core i5-8400 processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Keep in mind that these are just emulators and several users have already complained about errors and bugs in the game. Such errors can only be fixed after Nintendo releases an official PC version of the game.