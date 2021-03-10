Microsoft Finalises Purchase Of Bethesda Softworks; PC And Xbox Exclusive Games Coming Up

After a long period of negotiations, Microsoft has confirmed it's $7.5 billion deal to buy ZeniMax media. ZeniMax is the parent company of the Doom franchise and the makers of Fallout games, Bethesda. Microsoft confirmed the finalisation after the company received regulatory approval from the EU. Read on to know more about Bethesda games coming to Xbox.

Bethesda Games Coming to Xbox - Microsoft Confirms Deal

After the purchase of Bethesda, Microsoft has a total of 23 game development studios under the company's belt. Microsoft's gaming chief Phil Spenser said in a statement that Microsoft's next step is going to build an industry-leading gaming studio team, which will be solely dedicated to their Xbox community. He also added that with the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.

Bethesda's sub gaming studios like Arkane, Machine Games, ID Software and Tango Gameworks are also part of the Microsoft deal which makes the total game studios Microsoft owns at 23. In comparison, PlayStation developer Sony owns only 13 studios in comparison. Bethesda marketing chief Hines revealed that there won't be any big changes made to the studios just yet. Bethesda will be continued to run as a separate business from Microsoft, the way Microsoft runs its other companies like LinkedIn and GitHub.

Is Bethesda Xbox Exclusive Now?

Microsoft had originally announced their intentions to buy Bethesda studios in September. Microsoft also announced they will honour existing PS5 deals that Bethesda has made with Sony for games such as Deathloop and Elder Scrolls. They also added that existing PS games by Bethesda studios will continue to get online support without interruptions. Spencer has added in his blog post that some new coming titles are going to be Xbox exclusive in the future. Microsoft also has plans to bring more Bethesda gams to the game pass.

What Games Does Bethesda Own?

Bethesda is one of the biggest game development studios in the world. Their most famous game is albeit Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It's often considered by game enthusiasts to be the best game in the world along with The Witcher. They own the whole Elder Scrolls franchise, the Fallout franchise, DOOM franchise amongst other games like Dishonoured and its sequel and Wolfenstein. Stay tuned for more news on Xbox and gaming.