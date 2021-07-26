Last Updated:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Planes: List Of All Aircrafts Available In The Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is free to play for Xbox users and they are curious about it. So we have listed all the information about the game here. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Microsoft Flight Simulator

IMAGE: MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR INSTAGRAM


Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has been one of the most trending games since the game has been made free to play with Xbox Game Pass. Since then the users have been trying to learn everything about this game right here. Currently, they have been trying to find more information about the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 aircraft that are present in the game. To help them here is all the information about all the aircrafts available in the Microsoft flight simulator. Read more 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes

Microsoft Flight Simulator has managed to give its platters a wide range of aircraft to fly in the game. These include almost all the types of planes including Airlines, Jets, Propeller Planes and even Turboprop Planes. Keep in mind that the list of some of these aircraft depends on the game version that has been purchased by the players. The makers have provided the players' an option to buy Deluxe Edition Planes or Premium Edition Planes in the game. The Deluxe edition costs about $90 while the Premium Edition of the game will cost about  $120.  Keep in mind that about 10 new planes can be accessed with these versions of the game. So only opt for these planes if you have a keen interest to test these 10 different aircraft. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the planes that are available in the game. Read more 

Airliners

  • Airbus A320 neo
  • Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
  • Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Jets

  • Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude
  • Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4

Propeller Planes

  • Aviat Pitts Special S2S
  • Cub Crafter X Cub
  • Diamond Aircraft DA40NG
  • Diamond Aircraft DA62
  • Extra 330LT
  • Flight Design CTSL
  • ICON A5
  • JBM Aircraft VL-3
  • Robin Cap10
  • Robin DR400/100 Cadet
  • Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36
  • Textron Aviation Cessna 152
  • Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)
  • Zlin Aviation Savage Cub
  • Cirrus Aircraft SR22
  • Pipistrel Virus SW 121
  • Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra
  • Carenado CT182T Skylane 
  • Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI
  • Diamond Aircraft DV20
  • Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat
  • Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Turboprop Planes

  • Daher TBM 930
  • Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i
  • Textron Aviation 208 B Grand Caravan EX
  • Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58

READ | Microsoft Flight Simulator showcases bizarre glitch of a 221-floor building; see details
READ | Microsoft Flight Simulator stuck on loading: How to fix the issue?
READ | Microsoft Flight Simulator game depicts the Suez Canal crisis | Watch video
READ | Microsoft Flight Simulator release date: Learn all details about the game in this guide
READ | Xbox Game Pass players get access to The Ascent, Microsoft Flight Simulator and new titles
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND