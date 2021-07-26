Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Planes: List Of All Aircrafts Available In The Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has been one of the most trending games since the game has been made free to play with Xbox Game Pass. Since then the users have been trying to learn everything about this game right here. Currently, they have been trying to find more information about the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 aircraft that are present in the game. To help them here is all the information about all the aircrafts available in the Microsoft flight simulator. Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes

Microsoft Flight Simulator has managed to give its platters a wide range of aircraft to fly in the game. These include almost all the types of planes including Airlines, Jets, Propeller Planes and even Turboprop Planes. Keep in mind that the list of some of these aircraft depends on the game version that has been purchased by the players. The makers have provided the players' an option to buy Deluxe Edition Planes or Premium Edition Planes in the game. The Deluxe edition costs about $90 while the Premium Edition of the game will cost about $120. Keep in mind that about 10 new planes can be accessed with these versions of the game. So only opt for these planes if you have a keen interest to test these 10 different aircraft. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the planes that are available in the game.

Airliners

Airbus A320 neo

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Jets

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4

Propeller Planes

Aviat Pitts Special S2S

Cub Crafter X Cub

Diamond Aircraft DA40NG

Diamond Aircraft DA62

Extra 330LT

Flight Design CTSL

ICON A5

JBM Aircraft VL-3

Robin Cap10

Robin DR400/100 Cadet

Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Textron Aviation Cessna 152

Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)

Zlin Aviation Savage Cub

Cirrus Aircraft SR22

Pipistrel Virus SW 121

Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra

Carenado CT182T Skylane

Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI

Diamond Aircraft DV20

Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat

Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Turboprop Planes