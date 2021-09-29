Microsoft Releases Xbox Games With Gold For October: Aaero, Hover And More; Read Details

Microsoft has been trying to dominate the game subscription industry and has constantly been improving its playlist with the latest games. Recently, a total of three new games as a part of Xbox Games with Gold for October subscription have been released. Microsoft is all set to introduce Aaero, Hover, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X to the game servers by October 1. Keep in mind that not all games are going to be available from October 1 and they are scheduled to release in mid-October too. Here is all we know about the Xbox Games for October.

Xbox Games for October

Aaero is a popular music-based action rail shooter video game that was released in 2017. The game revolves around the story of a twin-stick shooter who traves through alien environments in a futuristic flying craft. Players are required to dodge the unique obstacles and traps while fighting the enemies popping up randomly. It will be available from October 1 till October 31.

Hover is a popular fast-paced parkour game that is set in a futuristic 3D open-world game. Users are required o control a group of rebels, The Gamers — who fight against oppressive societal laws. Check out the crazy moves one can perform in the game. It will be available from October 16 till November 15.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair is a popular game from the Castlevania series. It was developed and published by Konami for the PS3 and Xbox One consoles. Xbox Gols allows the players to enjoy these classic games from previous-gen consoles on their latest Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It also features some of the most popular 2D Castlevania playable characters including Alucard, Soma Cruz, Jonathan Morris, Shanoa and Charlotte Aulin. It will be available from October 1 till October 15.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is one of the most popular games from the RE franchise developed and published by Capcom. It was released back in 2000 and is considered to be one of the best Resident Evil and Dreamcast games ever released. The game revolves around Claire Redfield, who travels across Europe trying to find her brother, Chris Redfield. It will be available from October 16 till October 31.

(Image: @Xbox/Twitter)