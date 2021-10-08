Microsoft Releases Xbox's 20th Anniversary Edition Headset & Controller; Check Pricing

Microsoft is now planning to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary with a bang. To celebrate the special milestone, makers have launched a new set of translucent gaming related accessories including a new wireless controller and gaming headset. Both the special edition products are scheduled to launch on November 15, 2021, which is the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Xbox. Microsoft has already started taking the pre-orders for these new products on their online store. To help our readers here is all the information available on the internet about Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset and new wireless controller. Read more

Inspired by our past, designed for your present.



Announcing the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Stereo Headset: https://t.co/nNq6kj1bcY #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/ar6kBiRiQG — Xbox (@Xbox) October 7, 2021

Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset

The new Microsoft Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset is going to be shipped with a translucent body, see-through ear cups and a green 20th-anniversary branding on the left side ear cup. The headsets are the same but Microsoft has tried to make some changes like green accents to the headphone design. Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset has been set as $69.99 and it can be pre-ordered using Microsoft Store and Amazon.

Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Makers have added a translucent look for this new wireless controller which is somewhat similar to the classic controllers released years ago. External features like Xbox’s signature green hue on the home button, the D-Pad and rear grips, are a part of the controller. Microsoft has released the same controller that is being given with the purchase of a new Series X and Series S, only the design and look has been changed. The controller also has Bluetooth support to connect to PCs and other devices. Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller price has been set as $69.99 and it can be pre-ordered using Microsoft Store and Amazon.

Apart from this, Microsoft is currently busy trying to expand its Game Pass playlist for next-generation consoles. Makers have already kept some of the latest games like Fry Cry 6 and Back 4 Blood. It is not shocking to see Microsoft bring in new games for no additional price mostly because of its fierce competition, PS Plus which has a loyal subscriber base. More details about upcoming games for October is supposed to release soon.