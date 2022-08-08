Microsoft revises prices for Xbox Series X in India again; Increased by 8% to Rs. 37,990

In June, Microsoft India decided to increase the price of Xbox Series X from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 36,990. However, after the recent hike, the console now costs. 37,990. Upon comparing with the original price, it turns out that the company has increased the cost of Xbox Series S by eight and a half per cent in less than two months. Along with this, the price of official accessories has also been hiked.

Xbox Series S and other accessories prices increased

Going forward, the Microsoft Xbox Wireless controllers will be sold for Rs. 5,690, about four per cent higher than the original price of Rs. 5,390. The Pulse Red and the neon Electric Volt controllers will also be sold at an increased price of Rs. 6,290. As per Indian tipster Rishi Alwani, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 will also witness the hike; its price will be increased from Rs. 15,990 to Rs. 17,990.

While writing this report, the Xbox Series X (512GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 34,990, with delivery by August 15, 2022. On Amazon, the console is available for Rs. 34,990 as well; however, the console will be dispatched in six days from the date of order. Furthermore, Reliance Digital also lists the console for Rs. 34,990, but it appears to be out of stock at the moment.

Xbox Series X price increased in India

Most recently, Microsoft has increased the price of the Xbox Series X gaming console in India. Earlier, its price was Rs. 49,990, which has been increased to Rs. 52,990. Overall, the price has been hiked by 6 per cent. While the company has not given a reason for the hike in price, the unstable rate of currency conversion could have triggered the hike. In the near future, Xbox fans can also expect a hike in the price of accessories such as controllers and headsets.