Microsoft To Stop Taking Payments From Inactive Xbox Live And Gold Accounts

United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority has been investigating Microsoft over its subscription practices, offered in the form of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. During the investigation, the authority raised concerns about Microsoft's automatic subscription renewal services and whether customers are paying for an old subscription that is not being used, unknowingly.
Following the probe by UK's authority, Microsoft has announced some changes that it is going to make in its services. The changes revolve around making it easier for the user to cancel their Microsoft Xbox Live or Gold memberships. Another change that will be implemented is that the company will not take payments from subscribers who are not actively using the paid service. However, these are not all the changes that will be made to Microsoft's services in the coming time.
Upon the probe, CMA executive director of enforcement, Michael Grenfell says that "Gamers need to be given clear and timely information to make informed choices when signing up for auto-renewing memberships and subscriptions. We are therefore pleased that Microsoft has given the CMA these formal undertakings to improve the fairness of their practices and protect consumers, and will be offering refunds to certain customers." The update comes after Microsoft recently announced their free games for the month of February 2022.
These games will be accessible by Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time as a part of the Games with the Gold benefit of the paid membership. In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive these games at the given time. Microsoft has recently announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which when done, will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world. Stay tuned for more updates related to Xbox games and other gaming news.