Microsoft To Stop Taking Payments From Inactive Xbox Live And Gold Accounts

United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority has been investigating Microsoft over its subscription practices, offered in the form of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. During the investigation, the authority raised concerns about Microsoft's automatic subscription renewal services and whether customers are paying for an old subscription that is not being used, unknowingly.

Following the probe by UK's authority, Microsoft has announced some changes that it is going to make in its services. The changes revolve around making it easier for the user to cancel their Microsoft Xbox Live or Gold memberships. Another change that will be implemented is that the company will not take payments from subscribers who are not actively using the paid service. However, these are not all the changes that will be made to Microsoft's services in the coming time.

Changes that Microsoft has made post the CMA probe

Microsoft will reach out to existing paying customers for Xbox Live and Gold memberships and provide them with an option to cancel their 12-month services and claim a refund.

Microsoft has to provide clear information regarding price hikes, as and when they happen in the future.

The company has to provide more information to assist customers in understanding their Xbox membership - including information about when their subscription will renew, what is the cost, and how can a customer claim refund after accidental renewal.

The company will reach out to customers who are not using their Microsoft Xbox Live or Gold memberships but are still paying for it. Firstly, the company would send reminders to the user for cancelling their subscription and then stop accepting any payments.

Upon the probe, CMA executive director of enforcement, Michael Grenfell says that "Gamers need to be given clear and timely information to make informed choices when signing up for auto-renewing memberships and subscriptions. We are therefore pleased that Microsoft has given the CMA these formal undertakings to improve the fairness of their practices and protect consumers, and will be offering refunds to certain customers." The update comes after Microsoft recently announced their free games for the month of February 2022.

Xbox Games with Gold for February 2022

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse: developed and published by Revolution Software in 2013, the game was released in December 2013. It is currently available to play on all the leading consoles. As a part of the Xbox Gold membership, the game will be available from February 1 to 28.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: design and developed by Aerial_Knight, published by Headup Games in 2021, the game will be available to access between February 16 to Mach 15, 2022.

Hydrophobia: developed by Dark Energy Digital and published in association with Xbox Game Studio, the game was released in 2019. The game will be available from February 1 to 15.

Band of Bugs: the game was initially released in 2007. Developed by NinjaBee and Wahoo Studios, the game was published by NinjaBee in association with Xbox Game Studios.

These games will be accessible by Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time as a part of the Games with the Gold benefit of the paid membership. In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive these games at the given time. Microsoft has recently announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which when done, will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world. Stay tuned for more updates related to Xbox games and other gaming news.