Microsoft Xbox Night Mode enters public testing, enables users to play in low light

On August 6, 2021, Microsoft started testing a new 'Night Mode' for Xbox gaming consoles. The Redmond based tech giant is currently testing the night mode in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring with Xbox Insiders. The feature will allow Xbox users to control and lower the brightness levels of their screens, LED light on the controller and even the power button on the Xbox cabinet. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

Xbox might get a Night Mode soon

The Night Mode is currently being tested by Xbox Insiders

The Night Mode on Xbox gaming consoles will offer gamers plenty of customization options, including different levels for lowering the brightness on the screen they are playing with and a blue light filter. Additionally, the night mode will also enable users to lower the brightness of the LED indicator on an Xbox controller and the Xbox power button as well. The feature will enable users to switch to the system's dark mode and disabling high dynamic range gaming mode.

Players will be able to set the Night Mode to a schedule

An Xbox gaming console owner will be able to set the Night Mode to a schedule. The automatic schedule will enable night mode after sunset and disable it after sunrise. However, users can do it manually as well. Since Microsoft is currently testing the feature with Xbox Insiders, it might be a while before the feature clears rounds of extensive testing on all the Xbox gaming consoles and be available to all consoles.

The feature will enable players to enjoy the console on their favourite console

Using the Xbox Night Mode, gamers will be able to enjoy their favourite gaming titles in environments with low ambient lighting situations. It is will be useful for both indoor and outdoor setups of the Xbox gaming consoles, where gamers will be able to turn down the brightness on the screen, on the controller and on the Xbox power button. Additionally, disabling the HDR feature will lower down the stress on the eyes while playing the game after sunset or in poorly lit conditions.