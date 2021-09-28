Last Updated:

Minecraft Dungeons Released On Steam; Check Pricing And PC Requirements

Minecraft Dungeons has now been released on Steam and the players are curious to know more about it. Here is all we know about its pricing and release in India.

Mojang Studios has managed to dominate the gaming industry with their Minecraft game franchise for a long time now. But the Swedish video game developers are not stopping at this and are expanding their franchise by releasing Minecraft Dungeons for the Steam gamers. The game has already seen some success by bringing in 10 million players on all platforms combined. After a long wait, a Steam version of the game has been released and it is available in two editions.

Minecraft Dungeons release date and editions

Makers have released a total of two editions of the game including Minecraft Dungeons Standard Edition and Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition. Only the Ultimate edition is going to be loaded with all previously released DLCs and the extra content brought in with the updates. Minecraft Dungeons Price in India for the Standard edition will be Rs. 1,099 and  Rs. 2,699 for the ultimate editions of the game.

The Ultimate edition will include DLC settings like Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void. Players also have an option to purchase these DLCs individually for a price of Rs. 324. Making the game’s Standard Editions more feasible and convenient for the gamers. Currently, the game is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Windows, Xbox One and Steam. 

Minecraft Dungeons editions pricing

  • Standard Edition: Rs. 1,099
  • Ultimate Edition: Rs. 2,699

Minecraft franchise is one of the most popular and successful game franchises in the community. It was released back in 2011 and the game was an instant hit. Mojang Studios sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms making it the best selling game of all time. After years of success, the Minecraft franchise was bought by Microsoft, back in 2014 for US$2.5 billion. Since then the franchise has seen several new upgrades like bringing in an open-world concept to this sandbox type game. More updates about the new upcoming games are supposed to release soon. 

Minecraft Dungeons PC Requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Video Memory: 2 GB
  • Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

