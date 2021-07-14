Minecraft Outdated Client Error Explained; Check Out How To Fix This Error On Minecraft PE

Minecraft is a very popular open world game and is known by its iconic block appearance. Players can discover new elements, pet animals, collect resources and produce life sustaining elements out of it. However, there is an error that a lot of players have come across in the recent times, the Minecraft outdated client error. In general, the Minecraft outdated client error comes up when there is a difference between the versions of the server and a player who is trying to access the server to play the game. Now that readers know about what does outdated client mean in Minecraft, they will read about how to fix outdated client error in Minecraft.

What does outdated client mean in Minecraft?

As mentioned, the Minecraft outdated client error shows up due to a difference of versions between the server and the player. Such a scenario might occur when either the server is running a recent version of Minecraft as compared to the player, or the opposite. The error makes it impossible to play the game as server does not recognise and support the game version that is trying to connect.

How to fix outdated client error in Minecraft?

Find out the version of Minecraft on the server: to do this, add the server to a section called server list and press 'refersh' button. On doing so, a screen will appear with supported game version displayed at the top right corner of the screen. The servers mentioned here are the ones which are allowed to join the game and can connect to the server.

Change the game version to match with the supported versions of the game. The game version can be changed through the Minecraft launcher menu. Go to the Minecraft launcher menu, click on 'installations' tab and press on '+ New' button. In the interface that opens, enter the version that is supported by server and click on 'create'.

Come back to the 'play' tab and select the right version of the game that was just added. Thereafter, launching the game might solve the Minecraft outdated client error. If the error somehow still exists, try joining ip:test.prisonfun.com to check whether the issue still persists. If this server is not supported by the game, then the issue is related to something else.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT INSTAGRAM