Minecraft's New Snapshot Reveals Powerful Warden With A New Charged Attack

Mojang Studios has released a new trial for the Java version of Minecraft. However, it might not be as good as sounds because the Minecraft snapshot reveals the upcoming boss called Warden. Apparently, the new boss has abilities that will make it very difficult for players to face. Keep reading to know more about the new Warden's ability in Minecraft.

Previously, players who tested the Minecraft snapshot claimed that it was easy to escape the Warden by towering up away from the boss. Once players did so, there was nothing that the Warden could do about it, much less reach or attack players. Hence, escaping the boss was rather easy as it required players to create a tower using blocks and stand still while the Warden goes back.

Minecraft snapshot 22W15A reveals a new Warden move

However, the latest test version of the game reveals that Warden has got a new, powerful move. If the players try to hide from the Warden using walls or creating towers, it will use the new sonic boom attack. It has a long-range and can inflict damage through walls and damage shields as well, which will only be able to take one of the attacks by Warden. According to dotesports.com, players might not be able to defeat the Warden with the help of Netherite armour and enchanted tools. The website also mentions that the best way for players to survive the Warden is to hide.

Whenever players build high structures, hide behind walls or move out of the range of Warden's melee attack, it will cause the boss to switch to its ranged attack. Warden's rib cage will open to unleash a charge attack that can go through walls and cause damage. The new ability of the Warden has been spotted in Minecraft snapshot 22W15A. Other features in the game include new triggers, new achievements titled "When the Swaud Hops Into Town" and "Sneak 100."

Most recently, Minecraft announced a new program for players to test the new features coming in the game. The program is called Minecraft Preview. In simple words, Minecraft Preview is a new application that will allow players to test the new features in beta versions of MIcecraft's Bedrock edition. Further, Minecraft Preview will not take over the pre-installed version of the game on players devices, which means that players will be able to keep both the regular and beta versions of the game.