Monster Hunter Rise List Of Voice Actors - Find Out Who Voices Your Favourite Characters

Quick links:
Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive games of 2021. The game is set to release on March 26, 2021. The role playing game (RPG) has been developed and published by popular game studio Capcom. This is also the 6th game in the Monster Hunter series of games. Fans of the Monster Hunter games franchise had been waiting for a long time for this game's release. A lot of people worked hard to make this game and one of the main parts of this game is the excellent cast of characters and their voice actors. So let's take a look at all the main characters and the voice actors who bring them to life.
The Monster Hunter game has some accomplished voice actors as part of the cast. All these voice actors have worked as voice across a multitude of other video games. As per IMDb, here is the complete list of the main voice actors and their corresponding Monster Hunter Rise characters.
Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on March 26, for Nintendo Switch players across the world. The game can be pre-downloaded from the Nintendo e-shop. You will need a high speed internet connection and a decent storage capacity. Monster Hunter Rise will require free memory space of 32 GB