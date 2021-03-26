Monster Hunter Rise List Of Voice Actors - Find Out Who Voices Your Favourite Characters

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive games of 2021. The game is set to release on March 26, 2021. The role playing game (RPG) has been developed and published by popular game studio Capcom. This is also the 6th game in the Monster Hunter series of games. Fans of the Monster Hunter games franchise had been waiting for a long time for this game's release. A lot of people worked hard to make this game and one of the main parts of this game is the excellent cast of characters and their voice actors. So let's take a look at all the main characters and the voice actors who bring them to life.

Monster Hunter Rise Voice Actors

The Monster Hunter game has some accomplished voice actors as part of the cast. All these voice actors have worked as voice across a multitude of other video games. As per IMDb, here is the complete list of the main voice actors and their corresponding Monster Hunter Rise characters.

Todd Haberkorn as the voice of Kagero

Erika Harlacher as the voice of Yomogi

Daman Mills as the voice of Hamon

Kyle McCarley as the voice of Buddy Handler Iori

Laura Megan Stahl as the voice of Komitsu

Lucien Dodge as the voice of Hojo

Chris Tergliafera as the voice of Fugen

Brandon Winckler as the voice of Master Utsushi

Katelyn Gault as the voice of Rondine

Maureen Price as the voice of Hinoa

Heather Gonzalez as the voice of Minoto

Where to Download Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on March 26, for Nintendo Switch players across the world. The game can be pre-downloaded from the Nintendo e-shop. You will need a high speed internet connection and a decent storage capacity. Monster Hunter Rise will require free memory space of 32 GB

To download Monster Hunter Rise, open the Nintendo eShop with a strong internet connection.

As it is a new title, it will be on the first page, however, you can search for the game using the search bar.

Now, as soon as you find it, you need to purchase it from the platform.

And, when the purchase is complete, you will be able to download the game on your Nintendo Switch.

Nevertheless, you will not be able to play Monster Hunter Rise before it officially releases.

