NBA 2K22 1.007 Patch Notes Released For September 30; All Changes Made To The Game

NBA 2K22 has been released and the makers are releasing constant updates to make the game as flawless as possible. Makers have just released a new set of NBA 2K22 Patch Notes and the players have been asking about these changes. Looking at the changes released on 2K website’s can help the users understand the changes introduced with the NBA 2K22 Update. So here is a list of NBA 2K22 1.007 Patch Notes for September 30. Read more to know about the changes made to NBA 2K22 game modes.

NBA 2K22 1.007 Patch Notes for September 30

All the patch notes have been taken from 2K's official website.

The City/MyCAREER/Pro-Am/Rec

Continued stability and performance improvements have been to enhance the overall experience.

Resolved an issue with some Kendrick Perkins videos being unavailable to view, preventing the related quests from being completed.

Addressed an issue with The Game music quest line that could prevent it from being completed.

Fixed an issue with certain dev coach quests in the NBA not starting, and related stats not being tracked correctly.

Quests related to personal brand levels will now track properly before reaching the NBA.

Made improvements to the draft stock system in MyCAREER to better reflect your status.

Resolved a hang that could occur when changing badge loadout during shootarounds in the City.

Addressed an issue where some players would briefly appear invisible when riding vehicles in the City.

Fixed a reported issue with invites after finishing a Pro-Am game as a squad.

General

Various improvements to user interface elements in all modes to enhance the overall experience.

Resolved a rare disconnect issue in Play With Friends W Online games.

MyTEAM

Injuries have been disabled in MyTEAM Draft games.

Applied shoes and badges should now be working correctly in Domination and Challenge games.

Addressed a hang that could occur when calling a play in Triple Threat games.

Players are no longer forced to use layup timing in MyTEAM Draft games

Players and coaches who received new scans and/or general likeness updates