NBA 2K22 Gameplay And New Features Released: Learn More About This New 2K Title

NBA 2K has been releasing new content for their latest 2K22 and the players are loving it. The makers recently took to their Twitter accounts to share some first impressions of their game graphics. They released some NBA 2K22 new features along with some first appearances of the popular athletes. This has certainly got the gaming community curious to know more about this game. So here is all the information on the internet about NBA 2K22 gameplay, features, price and release date.

NBA 2K22 Gameplay, Features and new additions

#NBA2K22 New Features



Seasons expand to MyCAREER & The W

All-new City

All-new Neighborhood

The City & MyCAREER become one

Offense is more skill based

New MyTEAM additions

More to share in Aug. & Sept.



2K developers usually release their new generation games in the month of September. NBA 2K22 release date can also be expected to be announced in the same month. NBA 2K22 price has been set at $69.99 for next-generation consoles, $59.99 for PS4, Xbox One and $79.99 for the cross-gen digital bundle of the game. Keep in mind that only the cross-gen bundle of the game will have the cross platform and cross-save feature for its users. A post on NBA 2K’s Twitter account confirmed that the new changes have been made to their game modes including The City, MyTEAM and MyCareer modes. The makers have confirmed to add some nonplayer characters and quests to The City for the surroundings to be more interactive. This was a big problem in the previous games because of the lack of players at a particular time.

Apart from this the players have also been asking some specific questions like Is NBA 2K22 on PS4? This is because NBA 2K21 received an update after it was released. But the previous generation games did not get that particular update. There were some rumours going around in the community claiming that NBA 2K22 will only be available for next generation consoles. But no, a different version of the game will be released for PS4 and Xbox One players but there will surely be some differences when compared to the next-generation versions. The makers have also released a blog post on their official account that explains all the changes coming to this new game. Apart from this, no other announcement has been made. Keep an eye out for any updates on 2K’s social media handles.