NBA 2K22 Locker Codes For September 2021: How To Use These Codes In NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has managed to gain a lot of attention with all the recent changes made to their game modes. MyCareer is one of the most popular offerings from the game and 2K Developers have added several new features to enhance the performance of the MyCareer team. Similarly, a new set of NBA 2K22 Locker Codes have been released to improve the player stats in your MyCareer. Because the players are curious to learn about these codes, here is all the information available on the internet about the active NBA 2K22 Locker Codes for September 2021. We have also listed a full guide to help redeem these Locker codes in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Locker Codes for September 2021

Use the code, “MYTEAM-SIGNATURE-SERIES-CARDS” and get Signature Series Pack, Gold Converse Pack or 2 Tokens.

Use the code, “EQUINOX-DIAMONDS” and get Diamond Shoe Base, Diamond Shoe Boost, Diamond Contract.

Use the code, “PRIMETIME-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM” and get Primetime Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Base, Badge Pack, 3 Shoe Boosts or 1 Token.

How to redeem NBA 2K22 Locker Codes?

Step 1: Open NBA 2K22

Step 2: Open the “Options/Quit” menu in the game.

Step 3: Try and spot the “Locker Codes” option there and click on it.

Step 4: Copy the code you want to use and paste it there.

The rewards will be reflected in the game within minutes.

NBA 2K22 system requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible

Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended

Notes: Initial installation requires a one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributable 2012.

Recommended: