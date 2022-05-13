Need for Speed Mobile's leaked video surfaces online, showcases three cars, maps and more

One of the most popular racing video games Need for Speed could come to mobile soon. A leaked video of the gameplay has surfaced on Reddit. The video is a glimpse of the new Need for Speed Mobile game with maps inspired by the title Need for Speed Heat. Keep reading to know more about the new NFS game coming to smartphones, the expected release date and other details.

The video suggests that Tencent is working along with Electronics Arts to develop the game. While none of the companies has confirmed the game, the video looks real. The video was shared by a Reddit user u/Clxbsport. The title of the video, as attached below, is "Need for Speed Mobile 2022 (Tencent) Gameplay Leaked." It is important to mention that Tencent has worked on some of the most popular mobile video games in the past, including Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Need for Speed Mobile release date

While the leaked video does not showcase any information about the Need for Speed Mobile release date, the game could come out soon. More information from the Reddit thread reveals that the cards shown in the video are Lamborghini Gallardo, Lamborghini Aventador SVJR and McLaren F1. Additionally, the game has been developed using Unreal Engine 4. From what it looks like, the gameplay will include a lot of drift and boost action.

According to a report by EuroGamer citing GameBeat's Jeff Grubb, Criterion has resumed working on Need For Speed, which could be launched later this year. Grubb spoke in his latest episode of GrubbSnax show that the latest Need For Speed game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, skipping PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Grubb also mentioned the setting of the upcoming game, saying that rumours suggest that the game could feature tracks and maps of Miami.

New Need for Speed could be a next-generation only

"I suppose if you're a Need For Speed fan who has bought a next-gen console, here's some good news," says Grubb. "It's next-gen only. They are shifting to next-gen only for that." Adding to it, Grubb also mentions that "there are rumours about what the setting is that I've heard." Further, Grubb states that "It's hard to pin down if there are for sure or not. I've heard stuff like Miami, which makes me think maybe they'll go an Underground route."