Netflix Announces New Update To Incorporate Apple's Spatial Audio For IOS And IPadOS Users

Apple has introduced a new Spatial sound technology for iOs and iPad users. This technology was only available for the in-build Apple applications. But now, the online streaming platform, Netflix is enabling this Apple Spatial audio for iPhone and iPad models. Keep in mind that this feature will only be available while using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information released about the new spatial audio for iPhones and iPads. Read more

Netflix releases spatial audio

Apple has introduced their spatial audio update only for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 users. This is not the first time the community has heard about Netflix's Spatial Audio functionality. There were already some rumours about the features being released on Reddit. This information was also covered by the French publication, Generation and 9to5mac website.

The application will also allow the users to turn off this Spatial Audio functionality via a toggle in the Control Center. Apple is planning to release this new feature in scheduled updates. Thus keep an eye out for any updates on Netflix’s official page on Apple’s App Store. Well, it is exciting to see Netflix bring in such features for its users.

More about Netflix

Initially, they had also confirmed to shift their focus to gaming. They are planning to introduce games for their users on the same online streaming platform. A recent leak from SteveMoser on Twitter suggests that Netflix could partner up with Playstation to introduce their gaming service as soon as possible.

Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer and chief product officer also spoke about this expansion and said that the success of this initiative is about great games, fundamentally. This was confirmed during the company's second-quarter earnings conference call. Netflix thinks that it can deliver more entertainment sources by introducing this new gaming service for its subscribers. No other information has been released about this American online streaming platform. But the industry experts suggest that valuable information about this upcoming Netflix gaming service is supposed to be released by the end of this year.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)