Netflix Mobile Games Will Be Available On IOS From Nov 10, 2021, Read Details Here

After speculations regarding the policies exercised by Apple on iOS, Netflix has finally released its mobile games for the platform. Earlier, Netflix announced these games for the Android ecosystem. Along with a new update, Netflix users on iOS will be able to play games while watching their favourite movies or shows on the Netflix application. Just like with the Android version of Netflix games, the titles will be available at no additional cost.

To access the Netflix Games, users need to have an active subscription to the content streaming platform. It is important to note that the games are currently available without any additional costs or in-game advertisements. The initial wave of Netflix games is not accessible through the Netflix kids profiles. To prevent young users from playing games via an adult profile, users can add a PIN to their profile.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Netflix Mobile games finally arrive on iOS

As mentioned in the tweet from the official handle Netflix Geeked at 11:30 PM on November 9, 2021, Netflix Games will be available from November 10. Since Netflix Games are now available on both Android and iOS devices around the world, the tweet also mentions that users can access Netflix Games through the application anywhere in the world. The games that are available as of now include Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, Netlfix might face some problems in providing games through its application on iOS as Apple's policies prohibit a third-party application from providing games or 'acting as a hub'. The Netflix games might not be downloaded from within Netflix's application. Users might have to download the desired games from App Store and launch them through Netflix's app. The arrangement will allow iPhone users to enjoy the games launched by Netflix. However, it might not align with Netflix's plan to launch an all-in-one gaming service. It is important to note that Netflix mobile Games are not the first service to be affected by Apple's policies. As users begin to use the service, more information about the same will come out.