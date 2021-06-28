New Borderlands 3 Update Enables Crossplay; Level Cap Also Increased

A new Borderlands 3 update enables cross-play for players with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia. By creating a unique display name, players from different consoles can now play together in Borderlands 3. However, the availability of cross-play on Sony's PlayStation is still unclear. Additionally, the fan favourite event called Revenge of the Cartels has returned to Borderlands 3 and is about to stay. Keep reading to know more about what is the new level cap in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 Crossplay Update

Crossplay feature not rolled out for PlayStation

The Borderlands 3 crossplay update has rolled out recently, enabling players owning different consoles to play together. As mentioned earlier, the update has rolled out for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Google's Stadia. Unfortunately, the crossplay support has not been enabled on PlayStation 4 or 5, following a statement from Gearbox Software in May 2021 about not releasing the new Borderlands 3 update for PS consoles. It is also unclear whether the update will be released in future or not.

Players have to create a unique name in order to play across platforms

To enable the feature, a player has to create a 3-16 character long unique display name, for the identification among the increased player count. The name can be 3-16 characters long and cannot contain any special symbol. To change the display name, a player can head to the in-game menu or Shift website. Once enabled, players from different consoles can enjoy Borderlands 3 together via Shift matchmaking.

What is the new level cap in Borderlands 3?

The new level cap in Borderlands 3 has been increased to 72, which means that a player gets 70 additional skill points. The upcoming Borderlands 3 seasonal event, Revengeance of Revenge of the Cartels is inspired by last year's event. Before eliminating Joey Ultraviolet in the game, players must defeat several Cartel operatives in the game. In the new Borderlands 3 update, seasonal events do not have an end date. It means that the current seasonal update will stay for quite some time. Players can replay the event as many times as they want.

IMAGE: BORDERLANDS WEBSITE