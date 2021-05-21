New Pokemon Snap A Pup At Heart: How To Get A Snap Of Eevee And Stoutland?

The New Pokemon Snap has a variety of requests and there are many Pokemon that players will find. These include every type of Pokemon and also the legendaries like Ho-Oh. In one of the requests, the players will have to take a snap of a cute Pokemon. So how to complete this pup at heart request in the game? Continue reading the article for a guide on this request as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap a Pup at Heart Request Guide

The players need to be at the Lab Side and this is where they will be able to start the Pup at Heart Request. Stoutland will appear near the NEO-ONEs shortly after you begin the course. To begin, you must direct Stoutland to the camp's core. After that, you should feed Stoutland Fluffruit to get him to move towards the middle. On the table, you'll find Eevee next to Trubbish. Throwing a fluffruit at Trubbish will cause Eevee to travel to the middle of the camp. After you do this, Trubbish will be startled and right after this, it will start to exhale a bad and foul smoke. This will further lead to Eevee getting irritated and she will decide to move away from that place.

You're going to need a lot of fluffruit right now. You must bring Eevee and Stoutland closer together when they are both in the centre. It's easier to do this by lining up a bunch of fluffruit. When you do this, Eevee and Stoutland will want to talk because they will have recognised each other.

The next move is to acquire an Illumina Orb and toss it at Stoutland. This will make him shine, causing Eevee to be overjoyed and in awe of the glow. When Stoutland is excited, he spins in the same place and is really playful. Take a Snap of Stoutland when he does. Doing this will conclude this request and it will be complete. The rewards that the players will get for completion is a campfire.

In both North America and Japan, the New Pokemon Snap was released on April 30, 2021. It's been almost 22 years since the original Pokemon Snap was released. Nintendo also promoted this release (through many collaborations) during the Pokemon Go in-game event, which ran from April 29 to May 2.

IMAGE: Nintendo