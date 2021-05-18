New Pokemon Snap Celebi: Where To Find Celebi In The Forest Course?

After you've completed the New Pokémon Snap plot, Celebi can appear in the Forest course on any Research Stage.

Celebi can be found in the Forest course's ruins area. To get to this place, all you have to do is follow the set path in the second section of foggy woods. You'll see Celebi flying around until you arrive. There is a lot to do for this request and you will need to capture all 4 celebis together to successfully complete it. Continue reading to know more about this request in the New Pokemon Snap as of the latest update.

New Pokemon Snap Legendary Celebi

So how to find Celebi in New Pokemon Snap? The Myth of the Forest LenTalk Request is the one that is linked to finding Celebi and taking snaps of it. To complete this request, you will have to reach Celebi's location in the forest course. After spotting Celebi, the first thing you should do is strike it with an Illumina Orb before proceeding underneath the big tree. This is a lot simpler than it sounds because Celebi can hover in the same spot right before you arrive at the tree's position.

You'll need to toss a Fluffruit into the apple pile, as well as Applin, who can be found on the right side of the path that runs underneath the tree. Celebi will reappear and eat one of the Fluffruit you tossed out if you strike it with an Illumina Orb successfully. Celebi will disappear after eating the fruit and reappear on top of the pillar to your left. As quickly as possible, hit Celebi with an Illumina Orb, as this will summon three more Celebis to this spot. If Celebi begins to look upwards, you have completed the task correctly.

You'll need to start using the Melody Player in the final section to attract the other Celebis and get them to come down. At this stage, you should keep using the Melody Player and taking pictures in order to collect all four Celebis. This will result in a four-star picture and the completion of the order.

IMAGE: Nintendo