New Pokemon Snap Courses: What Is The Total Number Of Courses In The Game?

Pokemon Snap is a Nintendo 64 video game produced by HAL Laboratory in collaboration with Pax Softnica and released by Nintendo. It was first released in North America on June 30, 1999, as part of the Pokemon series. Pokemon Snap was announced as a Nintendo 64DD title at first and the game includes 63 of the original 151 Pokemon from the Red and Blue generations. So how many courses are there in the game? Continue reading the article to find out about the courses as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Courses

When players start New Pokémon Snap, they gain entry to Florio Nature Park, a lush, green forest that is open to the public. This first stage is broken down into three parts, each focusing on a different aspect of New Pokémon Snap: nighttime photography. After completing the Florio Nature Park daytime course, players gain access to the nighttime course and the Illumina Spot course. After Florio Nature Park, both stages have at least one of these in addition to the standard daytime version. The latest Pokémon Snap has 11 stages to explore, with the exception of Florio Nature Park, which has three. In addition to the Research Lab, players will have 24 courses to explore.

List of Courses

Course 24 - Lental Seafloor (Illumina Spot)

Course 23 - Outaway Cave (Illumina Spot)

Course 22 - Fireflow Volcano (Illumina Spot)

Course 21 - Elsewhere Forest (Illumina Spot)

Course 20 - Research Camp

Course 19 - Ruins Of Rememberance (Illumina Spot)

Course 18 - Florio Nature Park (Illumina Spot)

Course 17 - Blushing Beach (Day)

Course 16 - Maricopia Reef (Day)

Course 15 - Founja Jungle (Day)

Course 14 - Sweltering Sands (Night)

Course 13 - Maricopia Reef (Evening)

Course 12 - Sweltering Sands (Day)

Course 11 - Blushing Beach (Night)

Course 10 - Florio Nature Park (Night)

Course 9 - Lental Seafloor

Course 8 - Ruins Of Remembrance

Course 7 - Elsewhere Forest

Course 6 - Founja Jungle (Night)

Course 5 - Shiver Snowfields (Day)

Course 4 - Fireflow Volcano

Course 3 - Florio Nature Park (Day)

Course 2 - Outaway Cave

Course 1 - Shiver Snowfields (Night)

IMAGE: Nintendo