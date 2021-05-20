New Pokemon Snap Courses: What Is The Total Number Of Courses In The Game?

Quick links:
Pokemon Snap is a Nintendo 64 video game produced by HAL Laboratory in collaboration with Pax Softnica and released by Nintendo. It was first released in North America on June 30, 1999, as part of the Pokemon series. Pokemon Snap was announced as a Nintendo 64DD title at first and the game includes 63 of the original 151 Pokemon from the Red and Blue generations. So how many courses are there in the game? Continue reading the article to find out about the courses as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.
When players start New Pokémon Snap, they gain entry to Florio Nature Park, a lush, green forest that is open to the public. This first stage is broken down into three parts, each focusing on a different aspect of New Pokémon Snap: nighttime photography. After completing the Florio Nature Park daytime course, players gain access to the nighttime course and the Illumina Spot course. After Florio Nature Park, both stages have at least one of these in addition to the standard daytime version. The latest Pokémon Snap has 11 stages to explore, with the exception of Florio Nature Park, which has three. In addition to the Research Lab, players will have 24 courses to explore.