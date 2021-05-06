New Pokemon Snap Dancing With Queen Guide: Here's How To Make Vespiquen Dance

Another Pokemon game has arrived and this one is only available for the Nintendo Switch. This game is called New Pokemon Snap as it is a redo of the old Pokemon Snap game. New Pokemon Snap takes a more tourist detour wherein the players actually set out on undertakings, yet to click photographs of new and intriguing Pokemon. Players would like to learn more about the New Pokemon Snap Dancing with the Queen request.

New Pokemon Snap Dancing with the Queen Guide

During the New Pokemon Snap journey, the players will get a lot of requests from Professor Mirror to capture images of Pokemon doing certain tasks. For the Dancing with the Queen quest, the players need to make Combee dance with Vespiquen. To perform this task, the players will have to first obtain Illumina Orbs. Here’s how to acquire Illumina Orbs in Pokemon Snap:

The players will have to head towards the Founja Jungle of Belusylva during nighttime.

Towards the end of the jungle, they will find a yellow glowing Crystalbloom flower.

The players will have to capture the image of the Crystalbloom and provide it to Professor Mirror to obtain Illumina Orbs.

Dancing with the Queen Guide

After the players have obtained the Illumina Orbs, they should head towards the Park area during nighttime.

Once they reach the area, the players should toss the Illumina Orb at the first Crystalbloom they see, this will make the Vespiquen appear.

After she has arrived the players should toss another Illumina Orb at her to get her to start dancing.

Then the players will observe the Vespiquen and Combee dancing, players should click a photo of them doing that, with Combee in focus to complete this request.

New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1

The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.

