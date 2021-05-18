New Pokemon Snap Guide: Here's How To Find The Legendary Xerneas In The Game

New Pokemon Snap has been released and the players seem to love this game. They are currently trying to find some of these legendary Pokemons in the game and are asking specific questions about the same. They are currently trying to find answers to how to find Xerneas in New Pokemon Snap. Here is all the information about Legendary Xerneas.

How to find Xerneas in New Pokemon Snap?

The players can find this Legendary Pokemon in the Ruins of Remembrance Illumina Spot. This can be done after they have successfully reached the after completing the entire New Pokemon Snap story. The players will need to hit the glowing blue orb with an Illumina orb for the Pokemon to come out. Then they need to hit the Pokemon with an illumina orb in order to make it exhibit the Illumina phenomenon.

Then make sure to look out for the two sleeping Houndoom. Hit these two with Fluffruit to wake them. This fruit can also bring them to the centre that is located just in front of the ruins that Xerneas is inspecting. Then again hit Legendary Xerneas with Illumina orbs. Players can then use the Scan function to trigger the Houndoom to look at Xerneas. Houndoom will then howl and Xerneas should ideally perform Geomancy. Click a picture of the Pokemon while it's on its hind legs. Try not to use the zoom feature as it is important to get the entire Xerneas in the picture’s frame.

Legendary Xerneas Photo 1: Click a picture of Xerneas doing anything.

Legendary Xerneas Photo 2: Give the Pokemon a Fluffruit and wait for it to strike a pose above after hitting it with an Illumina orb.

Legendary Xerneas Photo 3: Click a picture of the Pokemon as it charges up in order to create a diamond. This can be started by throwing Illumina orbs at the Pokemon.

Legendary Xerneas Photo 4: Hit the Pokemon with a blue orb and wait for it to charge up. Then click a picture.

More about New Pokemon Snap

The makers have also released a New Pokemon Snap update that has brought in a number of changes to the game. Mainly the update that was released on April 30 focuses on fixing the minor bugs faced by the players recently. It is certainly important to download this new update mainly to get rid of all the small issues in the game and have an impact on the graphics of the game. Apart from that, the players will also not be able to play in multiplayer mode if they haven’t updated their game to the latest released version.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER