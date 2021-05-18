New Pokemon Snap: How To Find The Legendary Pokemon Suicune? A Step-by-step Guide

Pokemon Snap is the latest popular Pokemon game that was recently released on the Nintendo Switch. Players have to collect all the Pokemon in the game and capture photos of them by travelling across the various locations in the game. The rarest and the most difficult Pokemon to catch are the Legendary Pokemon. In this article, we will take a look at how to find the legendary Suicune Pokemon in the game.

How to find Suicune in New Pokemon Snap?

Suicune is one of the very few legendary Pokemon in the game. Being a legendary Pokemon Suicune is also one of the most difficult ones to catch, requiring elaborate steps. Read on to know step-by-step how to catch Suicune.

Players will have to unlock the Shiver Snowfield path both during the daytime and nighttime before they can try to find Suicune.

After unlocking the Shiver Snowfield, find an Alolan Sandlash at the Snowfield and take a picture of him during the daytime.

Sandslash will then disappear and reappear after a while. Finish the course and come back during the nighttime.

Walk into the snow wall and players will see a Carbominable. Players will have to throw an Illumina Ball towards the Carbominable. Doing so will open up a new secret passage.

Go through the new secret passageway and you will see a Jynx with an Avalugg. Suicune will appear in this location after a while. Make sure to catch his picture as it will disappear just as fast.

You can take a look at the video for the playthrough to see how to find Suicune.

New Pokemon Snap Update

Pokemon Snap is a new game but the developers haven't wasted any time in putting out updates. The latest Pokemon Snap update was the Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 which was released on April 30. The new update didn't bring any new content as players had hoped but rather focused on quality of life changes and bug fixes, which improves the gameplay and the performance significantly. Players will have to download the update if they want to play the game online in multiplayer. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Snap and gaming.

IMAGE: POKEMON SNAP