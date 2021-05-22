New Pokemon Snap: How To Get Jolteon And Take A Picture Of It? All You Need To Know

The release of Pokemon Snap has been making players go crazy with all the incredible cool elements in the game. In the game, players need to complete all the 24 courses with a total of 6 islands and you need to photograph pocket masters. However, recently many players are wondering about how to get Jolteon in New Pokemon Snap. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How To Get Jolteon in New Pokemon Snap?

Finding Jolteon in New Pokemon Snap can be easy as it is located in the Outaway Cave. However, as easy as it seems Jolteon will not be found in the standard routes, but you will have to take another alternate route where Mawile is. Here is all you need to know to unlock Jolteon in New Pokemon Snap.

At research level three, you need to load Outaway Cave

Start moving towards the junction and as soon as you are midway through the level, take a right.

Following this route will help you reach Mawile and Carbink, and taking right will get you inside a narrow tunnel.

Here, you will notice that two Geodude fighting and a Croagunk sleeping.

Keep moving to the end of the tunnel and look down. There you will see one Mawile and two Carbink.

Throw Illumina orbs at all three Pokemon and Diancie will come out.

Throw an Illumina orb at Diancie and it will emit a blast of light.

This will calm down the Mawile further along the main path.

This process will open an alternate route that was not previously accessible to the player.

Take the alternate route and you will go into a large open area with plants, and you will find Jolteon is hiding in a bush on your left.

How to take a four-star photo of Jolteon in New Pokemon Snap?

Taking a four-star photo of Jolteon won't be easy, but when you enter the area, quickly start throwing fluffruit at it and around it.

This will help you attract a nearby Joltik.

Once you are successful in attracting Joltik it will jump on Jolteon's back making it buck the Joltik off its back and jump out from the bush.

As soon as Jolteon jumps out and charges up electricity and emits a Thunderbolt move, snap a photo of it.

