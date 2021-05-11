New Pokemon Snap: Learn All About The Expedition Points In This Guide

There is no doubt that the New Pokemon Snap is an extension of the already existing Pokemon Go game. New Pokemon Snap is making a big splash in and around the gaming community. Many players state that they are particularly impressed with the structure and overall interface of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, the complete details of the Expedition Points in New Pokemon Snap and more.

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow. In the next section, we will have a look at the complete details of the Expedition Points in New Pokemon Snap.

The complete details of the Expedition Points in New Pokemon Snap

In New Pokemon Snap, Professor Mirror is in charge of grading your photographs while you carry out research on the strange Illumina phenomenon. He awards you with Expedition Points. What are they, and what does your Research Level mean? In order to research the oddity, the Professor tasks you with riding around the Lental region in your NEO-ONE travel pod to take photographs of Pokemon in their natural habitat, during both day and nighttime. When you return from a course, the scientist grades your snapshots depending on a variety of factors. How well is the subject centered in the shot? Is it performing a rare pose? Are there any other Pokemon in the frame? There’s a lot that goes into it! Photos range from being a one-star to four-star, and the higher the overall grade, the more Expedition Points you’ll be rewarded. The points, which are unique to each course and don’t carry over, tally up to increase your Research Level.

How does Research Level work in New Pokemon Snap?

As mentioned above, Expedition Points and Research Level are unique to each course. The more points you get for your snapshots in a location, the more that stage’s level increases. Different Pokemon show up at both daytime and nighttime, so it’s worth running through a course multiple times to see what new discoveries you can make. You never know what you’ll find! Once you hit a certain threshold, new paths and areas open up, giving you access to Pokemon you might not have seen before, or Pokemon performing new actions which net you an even better score when photographed.

New Pokemon Snap update

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER