New Pokemon Snap Pester Ball: Why Did The Makers Not Add Pester Balls To The Game?

New Pokemon Snap Pester Ball

Pester Ball was a popular item used by the players of the Pokemon Snap that allowed them to click pictures of their favourite Pokemons in the game. The players are thus asking about the New Pokemon Snap Pester Balls and how to find them. Well, the makers have decided to not add New Pokemon Snap Pester Balls in the game. Instead, the players can use the Illumina Orbs and Fluffruit to capture pictures of their favourite Pokemons in the game. Illumina Orbs are basically a set of glowing spheres that are given to the players after unlocking the Lental region's islands. There are a total of 6 different orbs and all of them are differentiated by colours in the game. Taking pictures of Crystalbloom flowers and illuminated Pokemon can help the players get more of these Illumina Orbs. It is certainly very important to turn these pictures in to Professor Mirror if you want to gain Illumina Orbs.

Apart from this, New Pokemon Snap director, Haruki Suzaki recently spoke to IGN and revealed the real reason for not bringing back the Pester Balls from the previous game. He said that the team thought that some modern changes would need to be made. He also added that the Pester Ball was an important element to bring out Pokemon's reaction in the Nintendo 64 Pokemon Snap, so they decided to add the role of the Pester Ball to the Fluffruit in New Pokemon Snap. He also said that even though Fluffruit doesn't hurt when it hits a Pokemon, they decided to give the players the option to place the Fluffruit near a Pokemon or throw it at a Pokemon.

