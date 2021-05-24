New Pokemon Snap Secret Paths: List Of All The Secret Paths In The Game

New Pokemon Snap has been released and is developing its player base by the day. This unusual photography game has planned lots of adventure journeys for the players to try out. These journeys will help them explore new areas, find new and exotic Pokemon and claim a bunch of rewards. Players will have to figure out clever ways to get the snapshots they need. For this, the players can use the secret paths in the game. Numerous players wish to learn more about the New Pokemon Snap Secret Paths.

New Pokemon Snap Secret Paths

Some Pokemon in the game are well behaved and will act in favor of the player, the more exotic kinds won’t and the players will have to figure out a way to get the image they need. Similarly many areas of the game are open for everyone to explore. Other areas have been carefully hidden and only the most observant can figure them out. This guide will enlist all the secret paths in New Pokemon Snap for the players, check it out below:

Blushing Beach: Private Beach

Elsewhere forest: Autumn and Winter Routes, Plains to Valley

Florio Nature Park: Bidoof Dam, Pinsir Route

Founja Jungle: Behind the Waterfall, Swamp Path, Ancient Ruins

Fireflow Volcano: Crystal Room

Lental Seafloor: Illumina Spot, Lugia’s Chamber

Maricopia Reef: Pelipper Rock

Outaway Cave: Rimstone Path, Underground Flowers

Research Camp: New Starting Point, Lab Interior

Shiver Snowfield: Snowfield Shore, Behind the Snow Wall

How to complete Art in Flight in New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap Art in Flight is another request that is provided by Professor Mirror. This quest needs the players to capture a flock of Swanna taking flight. The quest sounds easy but in actuality, it’s a difficult task. The players will have to first acquire Illumina Orbs and Melody before they embark on this adventure. Check out how to complete New Pokemon Snap Art in Flight Quest below:

The players should head towards the Florio Nature Park, nighttime on Research Level 3

The players then need to head towards a water body in this area, while traveling to this location the players will see some Swanna flying, they need to capture them flying so that they come and land in the water body.

There will already be some Swanna in the waterbody waiting for the others to come, this is the time when the players should start tossing Illumina Orbs and using the Melody feature on their camera.

As soon as the Swanna Land in the water, they will trigger the others to take flight, the players will have to be quick and capture an image of at least two Swanna taking off together to complete the Art in Flight request.

IMAGE: POKEZARD TWITTER