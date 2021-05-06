New Pokemon Snap Waterfall Path: Find Out How To Get Behind The Waterfall Here

New Pokemon Snap has arrived and it is a remake of the old Pokemon Snap that was released around 20 years ago. This game has been developed by Bandai Namco and has a very intriguing approach towards the world of Pokemon. Players have seen most Pokemon games where they are battling at Gyms, collecting badges, finding and catching new Pokemon, but not this one. In this game, the players still have to capture Pokemon, but not with Pokeballs. Instead, they need to capture using an in-game camera. Players receive requests and tasks according to the Pokemon they need to capture images of. Numerous players are curious about New Pokemon Snap Waterfall Path.

New Pokemon Snap Waterfall Path

The Waterfall Path is a secret area that players can access in the game for special content. Many games are known to hide stuff behind waterfalls as it is a great feeling entering through a waterfall and exiting into a new area. There are many such areas in New Pokemon Snap that have to be accessed by completing certain tasks. Many players are having a hard time getting access to the Waterfall Path. Here’s a guide to learn how to access the Waterfall path:

Day time Waterfall Path Access

This Waterfall Path can be found in the Founja Jungle, so the players to head there first.

When they reach the location the players will see a Liepard resting in this location, as it is daytime, it lies there awake.

They can move the Liepard by simply tossing Illumina Orbs at it, once it is hit, the Liepard will move away from that area.

After the Liepard moves, a Question Mark will appear in the spot where it sat, the players will need to scan that

This will then allow them to use the Waterfall Path in New Pokemon Snap.

Nighttime Waterfall Path Access

This Waterfall Path can be found in the Founja Jungle, so the players to head there first.

When they reach the location the players will see a Liepard resting in this location, as it is nighttime, it lies there asleep

They can move the Liepard by waking it up with the Melody feature on their in-game camera. While using this feature the player should have the Liepard and a Pikipek in the area in the frame. When done correctly the Liepard will get up and start chasing the Pikipek.

After the Liepard moves, a Question Mark will appear in the spot where it sat, the players will need to scan that.

This will then allow them to use the Waterfall Path in New Pokemon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1

The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.

IMAGE: NINTENDO.COM WEBSITE