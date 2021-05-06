New Pokemon Snap Waterfall Path: Find Out How To Get Behind The Waterfall Here

Quick links:
New Pokemon Snap has arrived and it is a remake of the old Pokemon Snap that was released around 20 years ago. This game has been developed by Bandai Namco and has a very intriguing approach towards the world of Pokemon. Players have seen most Pokemon games where they are battling at Gyms, collecting badges, finding and catching new Pokemon, but not this one. In this game, the players still have to capture Pokemon, but not with Pokeballs. Instead, they need to capture using an in-game camera. Players receive requests and tasks according to the Pokemon they need to capture images of. Numerous players are curious about New Pokemon Snap Waterfall Path.
The Waterfall Path is a secret area that players can access in the game for special content. Many games are known to hide stuff behind waterfalls as it is a great feeling entering through a waterfall and exiting into a new area. There are many such areas in New Pokemon Snap that have to be accessed by completing certain tasks. Many players are having a hard time getting access to the Waterfall Path. Here’s a guide to learn how to access the Waterfall path:
The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.